Canada

Nunavut announces 2-week shutdown to curb spread of coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 1:27 pm
Nunavut is ordering a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools due to the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the mandatory restrictions are to begin Wednesday.

Read more: Nunavut adds 10 more coronavirus cases as infections soar across Canada

It says child-care centres are also to close to all children except for those of essential workers.

All health centres are also to close except for emergency services.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says everyone needs to do their part so the territory can be in a better position in December.

Nunavut recorded its first COVID-19 infection at the beginning of this month and now has 18 cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
