Money

October home sales up 32% annually, as prices set new record: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 10:41 am
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October fell back from the all-time record high for monthly sales set in September. The association says October sales were down 0.7 per cent from September. However, sales last month still set a record for October as they gained 32.1 per cent compared with October last year.

The actual national average home price also set another record in October at $607,250, up 15.2 per cent from the same month last year. CREA says excluding sales in Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the most active and expensive housing markets, lowers the national average price by more than $127,000.

The association noted that some 461,818 homes were sold over Canadian MLS systems in the first 10 months of the year, up 8.6 per cent from the same period in 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
