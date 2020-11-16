Charges laid in downtown Guelph stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the city’s downtown core on Friday morning.

An argument between two men escalated to the point where one attacked the other with a knife before running away, police said in a news release.

The victim was found with cuts to his hand and his legs. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the attack happened just after 8 a.m. and it only took officers a few minutes to make an arrest after the suspect was spotted walking.

After he was taken into custody, police said they found a knife on him.

A Guelph man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching his probation.

The accused, who was not identified by police, was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

