Health

Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Northdale Public School, TVDSB says

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2020 8:44 am
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed Sunday that another positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Northdale Public School in Woodstock by Southwestern Public Health.

Public health does not believe the illness was acquired at school.

Staff, parents and guardians of students were notified immediately by the school board, which says the school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

The case is being investigated by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), which will follow up directly with those who have been identified as close contacts.

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said that it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education, and that Northdale Public School remains “a safe place to attend school.”

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.”

This is the second positive case of COVID-19 at Northdale Public School.

The first was confirmed by TVDSB on Oct. 13.

