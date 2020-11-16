Man in custody following weapons call in Halifax’s north end

One man is in police custody following an incident involving a weapon in Halifax’s north end.
Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the 3600 block of Bright St. at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday following a report that a man had been injured due to a “puncture wound.” He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police are calling non life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, police say they took a man into custody in relation to the incident and charges are pending against him.
Police say the investigation is continuing, but they are not looking for any other suspects.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments