Traffic

1 person seriously injured after semi, car collide on QEII south of Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 11:55 am
RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a semi and a car on the QEII highway near Highway 616.
Global News

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition Saturday evening after a collision between a car and semi-truck on Highway 2 south of Edmonton.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the crash happened just before 7 p.m., near the Highway 616 exit — near the town of Millet, about 20 km south of Leduc, Alta.

The northbound lanes of the QEII were closed and diverted while police investigated the collision for several hours. The lanes were reopened later in the evening.

RCMP said Sunday morning the person taken to hospital was still in serious condition.

However, police could not confirm whether the victim was a man or woman or if they had been in the car.

