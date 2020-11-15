1 person seriously injured after semi, car collide on QEII south of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition Saturday evening after a collision between a car and semi-truck on Highway 2 south of Edmonton.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the crash happened just before 7 p.m., near the Highway 616 exit — near the town of Millet, about 20 km south of Leduc, Alta.

The northbound lanes of the QEII were closed and diverted while police investigated the collision for several hours. The lanes were reopened later in the evening.

RCMP said Sunday morning the person taken to hospital was still in serious condition.

However, police could not confirm whether the victim was a man or woman or if they had been in the car.

