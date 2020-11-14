Menu

Traffic

More weekend snow en route for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday morning. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres. More snow is projected Saturday night through Sunday.
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday morning. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres. More snow is projected Saturday night through Sunday. DriveBC

More snow is expected this weekend for the Coquihalla Highway.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada said a Pacific storm will bring significant amounts of snow to the well-travelled route, especially between Hope and Merritt.

Along that stretch, the national weather agency is predicting 25 to 35 centimetres of snow from Saturday evening through to Sunday evening.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Mixed forecast ahead with sun, rain, snow

Specifically, from Hope to Merritt, Environment Canada was forecasting a few flurries for Saturday morning, with up to 5 cm of snow, with another 5-10 cm projected in the evening.

For Sunday, 20-30 cm is in the forecast, along with morning winds.

For the Okanagan Connector, the snow forecast is lighter, with Environment Canada calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, followed by evening clouds and up to 5 cm of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

The snowfall is projected to end Sunday afternoon, along with an extra 5 cm.

Click to play video 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 13' Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 13
Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 13

For Highway 3 (Princeton to Allison Pass), 2-4 cm is expected Saturday and 5 cm on Sunday. But for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, 5 cm on Saturday and 5-10 cm for Sunday are projected.

For the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass), 2-4 cm is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend forecasts follow several snowfall and winter-storm warnings that were issued on Thursday and Friday for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13
