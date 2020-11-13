Lethbridge Angel Tree Christmas Campaign launches 28th season

Send this page to someone via email

With lights all aglow, the Angel Tree Christmas Campaign has launched in Lethbridge to bring smiles to kids across southern Alberta this holiday season.

“This campaign is so uplifting,” Lethbridge Family Services CEO Sandra Mintz said. “And at this time in particular, it’s something constructive that people can put their hearts and minds to.”

The initiative gives Christmas gifts to more than 2,500 children each year, who otherwise might not get them. According to organizers, each gift bundle is carefully packed for every child with:

Something on their wish list

Something inspirational to fuel their imaginations

Something educational to nourish their minds

This year, organizers are asking any families in need to sign up to receive bundles online.

“With the schools being so tapped out, we’re finding that we’re getting fewer people registering compared to last year,” said Angel Tree Christmas Campaign committee chair Trina Tymko.

“We know the need is greater, so it’s even more important to get the message out that this is how we can help you.”

Options for interested donors include sponsoring a family or an age group, and new this year is the ability to donate online.

“Take a look at how we’ve adapted to our current circumstances,” Mintz said. “People can pick an angel virtually, they can sign up to volunteer.”

Because many businesses cannot safely host an angel tree this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union will be accepting new toys and cash donations at six southern Alberta branches.

“I cannot tell you how overwhelmed with joy we are to see the number of employees and the members giving to this program,” branch manager for 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union Nahid Hassan said Friday.

For those interested in bringing local families some Christmas cheer this year, unwrapped toys can be brought to Lethbridge drop-off locations, including the Melcor Centre, Lethbridge Family Services or any of 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union’s six locations until Dec. 20.