Health

Coronavirus: Positive COVID-19 case at yoga class in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 1:57 pm
The City of Kelowna says a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a yoga class at Parkinson Recreation Centre on the evening of Nov. 3.
The City of Kelowna says a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a yoga class at Parkinson Recreation Centre on the evening of Nov. 3. Google Maps

A person who attended a yoga class at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of  Kelowna, which operates the facility, the person attended the class on the evening of Nov.3.

Read more: Poor ventilation, panting can increase coronavirus risk at gyms: experts

The city also stated that the Interior Health Authority (IHA) has contact information for all the people who attended the class, as well as the instructor, and is in the process of notifying them all.

The city said IHA believes potential exposures were contained to just the class due to health procedures in place to limit interactions within the building.

The city said the following safety measures were in place prior to the Nov. 3 class:

  • Instructors wiping down every piece of equipment used in classes
  • Janitorial staff performing nightly deep cleaning in all rooms at PRC
  • Enhanced janitorial disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, countertops) throughout the day
  • Physical distancing is required at all times
  • A mask policy was implemented on Nov. 2
  • Access to washing facilities, hand sanitizer and surface disinfection wipes

According to the city, an environmental health officer from IHA has been asked to ensure the facility is meeting and exceeding COVID-19 safety protocols.

There are currently no active public exposures within the Interior Health Region.

However, on Thursday, Loblaws Inc., a Canadian supermarket chain, announced on its website that an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in Kelowna had tested positive for COVID-19.

