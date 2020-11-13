Serious crash north of Kelowna airport closes southbound highway lanes

Send this page to someone via email

The southbound lanes of Highway 97, north of Kelowna International Airport, have been closed.

The serious crash north of the Kelowna airport involved this badly mangled car. Global News

RCMP issued a news release at 8:30 Friday morning stating there has been a serious motor vehicle collision in the 8000-block of Highway 97 North, just north of Duck Lake.

Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire Department are currently all on scene.

RCMP said traffic along Highway 97 N for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time.

Police have asked any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.

No further details are available at this time.