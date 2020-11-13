Hazardous, winter-like conditions expected on Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for some mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla Highway.

Motorists have been advised to expect hazardous, winter-like conditions on Highway 5, between Hope and Merritt, as a Pacific storm moves across the region.

According to the weather agency, heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway, with the heaviest accumulation expected Friday afternoon.

Several cm of snow has already fallen over Coquihalla #BCHwy5 & Kootenay Pass #BCHwy3 with more on the way, be sure to check @DriveBC for the latest conditions. pic.twitter.com/7uuCf0bdSL — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 13, 2020

An additional snowfall of 25 to 35 centimetres can be expected by Saturday morning.

Motorists are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

While no warning has been issued for the Okanagan Connector, according to DriveBC, Highway 5C is expecting up to 10 cm of snow on Friday.

Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, is also expecting hazardous driving conditions with up to 30 cm expected.

In the Lower Mainland, snowfall of 15-25 cm is expected for the Sea to Sky Highway.