Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Hazardous, winter-like conditions expected on Coquihalla Highway

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
A winter storm warning as been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt. This DriveBC webcam shows conditions Friday morning at the Coquihalla Summit, which has an elevation of 1,230 metres.
A winter storm warning as been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt. This DriveBC webcam shows conditions Friday morning at the Coquihalla Summit, which has an elevation of 1,230 metres. DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for some mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Coquihalla Highway.

Motorists have been advised to expect hazardous, winter-like conditions on Highway 5, between Hope and Merritt, as a Pacific storm moves across the region.

According to the weather agency, heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway, with the heaviest accumulation expected Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Blizzard conditions create hazardous roads in southern Alberta

An additional snowfall of 25 to 35 centimetres can be expected by Saturday morning.

Trending Stories

Motorists are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 12' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 12
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 12

While no warning has been issued for the Okanagan Connector, according to DriveBC, Highway 5C is expecting up to 10 cm of snow on Friday.

Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, is also expecting hazardous driving conditions with up to 30 cm expected.

In the Lower Mainland, snowfall of 15-25 cm is expected for the Sea to Sky Highway.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaTrafficWinter DrivingHighway 3CoquihallaWeather WarningSea-to-Sky HighwayHighway DrivingHeavy snowfall on highwaysTrecherous conditions on highwaysWinter driving conditions on mountain passes
Flyers
More weekly flyers