Health

Halifax police urge public to check Halloween treats after potential candy tampering

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 10:04 am
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to check Halloween candy after a potential candy tampering incident was discovered Nov. 11.
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to check Halloween candy after a potential candy tampering incident was discovered Nov. 11. Getty Images

Halifax Regional Police are urging the public to check Halloween goodies after what they describe as a potential “candy tampering incident.”

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a “suspicious circumstance” call at a home on Princess Margaret Boulevard in Dartmouth.

“A man reported that he felt unwell after eating a piece (of) chocolate candy that tasted like soap,” a release from the force says.

Read more: Fewer Canadians to hand out Halloween candy, trick or treat this year, poll says

Police say the candy is believed to have been handed out in the Fairview area on Halloween.

“Police encourage parents and children to continue to check any candy gathered during trick-or-treating and to report any incidents of potential candy tampering to police,” Halifax police say.

Read more: Police warning parents after 7 metal objects found in Halloween candies in Ontario

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a secure online tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

