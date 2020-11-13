New Brunswick reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sussex sports centre

New Brunswick health officials are advising Sussex residents of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a sports centre.
The Town of Sussex posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon that potential exposure was identified at 8th Hussars Sports Centre on Tuesday.
“If you were a player or visitor to the Sports Center on that day, you are advised that you should self-monitor for symptoms,” the post read.
N.B. Public health says symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19.
According to its website, symptoms have included:
- fever
- a new cough, or worsening chronic cough
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- a new onset of fatigue
- diarrhea
- loss of sense of taste
- loss of sense of smell
- in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes
Anyone experiencing a cough, fever or two or more of the other symptoms is advised to complete a self-assessment to find out if a test for COVID-19 is necessary.
