Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sussex sports centre

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:41 am
N.B. health advised residents of a potential exposure at the Sussex Hussars Sports Centre.
N.B. health advised residents of a potential exposure at the Sussex Hussars Sports Centre. Facebook / Town of Sussex

New Brunswick health officials are advising Sussex residents of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a sports centre.

The Town of Sussex posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon that potential exposure was identified at 8th Hussars Sports Centre on Tuesday.

“If you were a player or visitor to the Sports Center on that day, you are advised that you should self-monitor for symptoms,” the post read.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case, end of Manoir Notre-Dame outbreak

N.B. Public health says symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19.

Trending Stories

According to its website, symptoms have included:

Story continues below advertisement
  • fever
  • a new cough, or worsening chronic cough
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • a new onset of fatigue
  • diarrhea
  • loss of sense of taste
  • loss of sense of smell
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

Anyone experiencing a cough, fever or two or more of the other symptoms is advised to complete a  self-assessment to find out if a test for  COVID-19 is necessary.

Click to play video 'Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure' Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure
Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswicksussexCOVID-19 Exposurepotential exposureHussars Sports Center
Flyers
More weekly flyers