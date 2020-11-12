Funeral for Montreal priest and community leader John Walsh to be held on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for Father John Walsh, a pillar in Montreal’s local Catholic community, will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at St. John Brébeuf Parish in LaSalle, where he served as pastor for 10 years.

Walsh passed away at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack on Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 health measures, the funeral is open to invite only but will be live streamed here at 11 a.m

Due to Walsh’s long involvement in inter-religious dialogue in the city, an interfaith memorial service will equally be streamed here on Saturday Nov. 14 at 7p.m.

Read more: Montreal priest and community leader John Walsh dead at 78

Story continues below advertisement

“Father John Walsh was indispensable as a man who brought Montreal together. His sincerity and love were powerful forces that helped shape the life of this city,” said Rabbi Reuben Poupko, a close friend and co-chair of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

“Father John Walsh was deeply committed to interfaith dialogue and served as a bridge between Montreal’s Catholic and Jewish communities,” said CIJA vice-president Eta Yudin.

Walsh’s passing comes a few days after the Nazareth Community named a new shelter after him for his devotion to community work. The home will house young adults who suffer from mental health disorders and are at a higher risk of homelessness.

4:23 Nazareth Community opens a new homeless shelter Nazareth Community opens a new homeless shelter – Nov 5, 2020