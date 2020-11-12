Thompson RCMP investigate apparent shotgun damage at local apartment block

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson are investigating a shooting incident that left a bullet hole in the living room window of an apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said they were called at around 2:30 a.m. about a single gunshot at an apartment complex on Cambridge Street in the northern Manitoba city.

No one was home when officers entered the ground-floor apartment unit that had been damaged, but police said the suite was in disarray and a fire extinguisher appeared to have been sprayed all over the room.

Police tracked down the person who lives in the apartment and there were no injuries.

Police say the bullet hole appears to have been made by a 12-gauge shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

