Nova Scotia increases number of sex offender registration sites to support police

Starting Dec. 9, the province said all RCMP detachments in the province will be able to process the annual registration of convicted sex offenders.

READ MORE: Former KPRDS educational assistant sentenced for sexual exploitation

This change will result in 39 more registration sites for a total of 58 locations, including three municipal police agencies — Cape Breton Regional Police, Halifax Regional Police and the New Glasgow Regional Police.

“The actions of sex offenders have lasting impacts on victims and our communities,” said Mark Furey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a press release.

“Increasing the number of RCMP detachments where offenders can register will help increase compliance and provide police officers with more timely information about sex offenders in the community. This will help police prevent and investigate crimes of a sexual nature,” he added.

According to the province, registered sex offenders must report to a registration centre once a year, in addition to other reporting obligations like notification of a change of address, employment and volunteer activities, enrolment at an educational institution, receipt of driver’s license or passport, and notification within seven days of travel in and outside of Canada.