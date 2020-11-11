OPP explosives disposal unit deployed to Minden area after mining charge found

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s explosive disposal unit managed to safely deal with a mining charge discovered in Minden Hills Township on Monday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers and the EDU attended a property on County Road 21 regarding a mining charge found in the area. A mining charge is often used to break rock.

“Due to the nature of the explosives, the EDU members disposed of them at the scene using approved disposal techniques,” OPP stated Wednesday.

As a result, the scene was deemed safe for the property owner and public.

“The OPP wish to remind everyone to call police if they suspect they may have come across what they believe maybe explosives,” police said.

