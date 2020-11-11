Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

OPP explosives disposal unit deployed to Minden area after mining charge found

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 5:45 pm
OPP's explosive disposal unit were called to a property in Minden Hills Township on Monday.
OPP's explosive disposal unit were called to a property in Minden Hills Township on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

The OPP’s explosive disposal unit managed to safely deal with a mining charge discovered in Minden Hills Township on Monday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers and the EDU attended a property on County Road 21 regarding a mining charge found in the area. A mining charge is often used to break rock.

“Due to the nature of the explosives, the EDU members disposed of them at the scene using approved disposal techniques,” OPP stated Wednesday.

Read more: 3 decommissioned uranium mines near Bancroft, Ont. deemed protected, no health impacts: study

As a result, the scene was deemed safe for the property owner and public.

Trending Stories

“The OPP wish to remind everyone to call police if they suspect they may have come across what they believe maybe explosives,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'British World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland' British World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland
British World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland – Oct 14, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Minden HillsEXPLOSIVEExplosive Disposal UnitEDUmining chargeOPP EDU
Flyers
More weekly flyers