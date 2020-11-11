Manitoba grocery clerk solves mystery of how to open produce bags amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A grocery store worker in Manitoba has answered a question thousands of us have been apparently asking ourselves since COVID-19 arrived in March, drastically changing how we shop for groceries.

After donning a mask, sanitizing our hands and shopping cart, keeping a safe distance from fellow shoppers, and carefully making sure not to put our hands anywhere near our faces, it happens: we arrive at the fruits and vegetable section to find those clingy, clear produce bags with both sides stubbornly stuck together.

How, we scream silently to ourselves, are we supposed to open the bags without risking it all, removing our masks and licking our fingers?

The answer, it appears, has been in our hands the whole time.

It’s an easy trick but it works! pic.twitter.com/xvAEL53u9h — Sobeys Brandon West (@bdnsobeyswest) November 9, 2020

“So here’s a trick to open your produce bags without licking your finger,” says the anonymous employee from a Sobeys in Brandon in a short video that has gone on to be viewed more than 4,600 times since it was posted to the store’s Twitter account Nov. 9.

“Take the end you’re supposed to open … put it between your palms, rub it really hard, and the static opens it every, single, time.”

As promised, the bag easily opens in the man’s hands.

Grateful reactions to the unknown hero’s simple grocery-store hack came quickly in the tweet’s replies.

This is a game changer! 😀👍👍 pic.twitter.com/wp2ljNRGIn — Councillor Shaun Cameron (@shaun_cameron) November 10, 2020

That solves one of the world's greatest problems! Thanks! — Bruce Palmer (@anatomy_prof) November 10, 2020

Ahhh! At last — Kathy Cleaver (@kcleaver) November 10, 2020

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

