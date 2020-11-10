Fatal collision closes lengthy section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fatal collision involving a jack-knifed semi and a passenger vehicle has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the accident happened approximately 20 km northeast of Golden, just before noon, near the community of Donald.

Police say a semi jack-knifed into oncoming traffic and collided with a passenger vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured, but one person in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

The accident closed the highway in both directions. According to DriveBC, the closure is 148.8 km in length, from Revelstoke to Golden.

An update is expected at 7 p.m. PT.

Read more: Edmonton truck driver sentenced to 6 months in jail for fatal collision with school bus

“Police are in the very early stages of this investigation and details are limited,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services.

“The cause of the crash is not yet known, and nothing has been ruled out.”

1:47 Winter storm closes highways, blankets Regina and region in snow and ice Winter storm closes highways, blankets Regina and region in snow and ice

Anyone with information regarding this crash, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call Trans-Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

3:32 Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 9 Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 9

Related News Edmonton truck driver sentenced to 6 months in jail for fatal collision with school bus