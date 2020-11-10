Fatal collision closes lengthy section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior

A fatal collision involving a jack-knifed semi and a passenger vehicle has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.
On Tuesday, RCMP said the accident happened approximately 20 km northeast of Golden, just before noon, near the community of Donald.
Police say a semi jack-knifed into oncoming traffic and collided with a passenger vehicle.
The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured, but one person in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.
The accident closed the highway in both directions. According to DriveBC, the closure is 148.8 km in length, from Revelstoke to Golden.
An update is expected at 7 p.m. PT.
“Police are in the very early stages of this investigation and details are limited,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services.
“The cause of the crash is not yet known, and nothing has been ruled out.”
Anyone with information regarding this crash, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call Trans-Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.
For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.
