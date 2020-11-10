Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bill 21 legal challenge: Supporters testify that religious symbols send wrong message to kids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 6:48 pm
In this 2019 photo, kindergarten teacher Haniyfa Scott gives a lesson during class in Montreal. Supporters of Quebec's Bill 21 testified in court on Tuesday that religious symbols have no place in the classroom. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
In this 2019 photo, kindergarten teacher Haniyfa Scott gives a lesson during class in Montreal. Supporters of Quebec's Bill 21 testified in court on Tuesday that religious symbols have no place in the classroom. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Supporters of Quebec’s secularism law testified in court Tuesday that religious symbols have no place in schools.

Nadia El-Mabrouk, a computer science professor at Université de Montréal, told the court that when a teacher wears a religious symbol in the classroom, it sends a sexist message to the children.

Read more: Quebec’s religious symbols ban could hurt social cohesion, expert tells court

El-Mabrouk, who is Muslim, says she believes religious education should be left to parents.

Bill 21 prohibits certain government employees — including police officers, prison guards and teachers — from wearing religious symbols while they are working.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court' Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court
Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court – Nov 2, 2020

The hearings in Montreal combine four lawsuits challenging the 2019 law.

Story continues below advertisement

Philosophy professor François Dugré told the courtroom Tuesday that while a teacher who wears a religious symbol might not be openly proselytizing, their clothing makes free discussion in the classroom more difficult.

Read more: Montreal teacher tells court her hijab is not source of discord as Bill 21 trial continues

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bill 21Religious Symbols BanQuebec secularism lawQuebec lawReligious Symbols BillBill 21 legal challenge
Flyers
More weekly flyers