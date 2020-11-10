Convicted violent offender relocated to Calgary: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning citizens that a violent offender has moved to the city.

In a release on Tuesday, Calgary Police Service said they learned Tristan Thom recently moved to Calgary.

“This information is being provided to enable members of the public in Calgary to take suitable precautionary measures,” the release said.

On Oct. 11, 22-year-old Thom was released from incarceration and moved into the Edmonton area. Thom was not bound by any conditions or court order, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Read more: Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

At the time, EPS said Thom was a convicted violent offender, and was “capable of extreme violence, especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol.” In the October statement, Edmonton police also said he will “resort to violence if he perceives being challenged or shown disrespect by others.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thom is listed as being 5-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Violent Offender Relocated to Calgary. The #Calgary Police Service has learned that Tristan Thom recently relocated to and now resides in #yyc. This information is being provided to enable members of the public in Calgary to take suitable precautionary measures. https://t.co/AMLTonJRfa — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 10, 2020