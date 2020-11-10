Menu

Canada

Convicted violent offender relocated to Calgary: CPS

By Adam Toy Global News
Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order.
Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Calgary police are warning citizens that a violent offender has moved to the city.

In a release on Tuesday, Calgary Police Service said they learned Tristan Thom recently moved to Calgary.

“This information is being provided to enable members of the public in Calgary to take suitable precautionary measures,” the release said.

On Oct. 11, 22-year-old Thom was released from incarceration and moved into the Edmonton area. Thom was not bound by any conditions or court order, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Read more: Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

At the time, EPS said Thom was a convicted violent offender, and was “capable of extreme violence, especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol.” In the October statement, Edmonton police also said he will “resort to violence if he perceives being challenged or shown disrespect by others.”

Thom is listed as being 5-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Calgary Police Serviceedmonton police serviceViolent OffenderTristan Thomconvicted violent offender
