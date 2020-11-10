Curve Lake First Nation receives $722,000 for catch basin, road stormwater improvements

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and Ontario governments are providing Curve Lake First Nation with more than $722,000 for upgrades and repairs to catch basins and road stormwater drainage.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the Government of Canada is funding $580,902 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $141,972, while Curve Lake First Nation is contributing $51,662. The First Nation is located 25 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The funding will support the improvement of drainage along Mississauga Road to reduce flooding on community roads, protect houses, and support proper stormwater management, Monsef said.

“Investments that protect essential public infrastructure are key to building resilient communities,” stated Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development.

“Improving Curve Lake First Nation’s catch basins and stormwater management system will help protect people and properties from flooding. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Monsef said the project involves rehabilitating drainage and enhancing traffic flow along 14.2 kilometres of Mississauga Road. The work will replace two stormwater catch basins and upgrade the road surface to improve water flow.

The improved system will reduce the risk of stormwater flooding by redirecting water run-off away from roads and people’s homes in the community of 2,700 — members and non-members.

“We are excited to be able to proceed with the much-needed stormwater drainage upgrades and repairs,” said Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung.

“It is our hope that we will be able to secure the funding necessary to build a water treatment plant in the near future and these upgrades and repairs will put us in a better position to be able to build that treatment plant without delay. It is a positive sign that all levels of government have been able to come together to make these repairs possible.”

In July, Ottawa announced $2.2 million to help with the design phase of a new surface water treatment plant and water distribution system at Curve Lake First Nation.

Monsef made the announcement on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and was joined by Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith on behalf of Ontario Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott and by Whetung.

