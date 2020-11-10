Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Toronto COVID-19 cases top 500 in one day for first time since pandemic began

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 12:03 pm
People get exercise along the lakeshore path on Lake Ontario on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
People get exercise along the lakeshore path on Lake Ontario on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s largest city is reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Toronto reports 520 new cases of COVID-19 today, after recording 482 new cases Monday.

Ontario also hit a new provincial record, with total cases climbing to 1,388, higher than the previous record of 1,328 cases which was recorded Sunday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is considering new measures for his city to slow the rate of growth.

Read more: Ontario reports new single-day record of almost 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Ontario’s surging number of cases mimics what is happening in much of the rest of the country, with cases soaring and the number of people in hospital steadily climbing.

British Columbia reported nearly 1,000 cases Monday, after implementing tougher new restrictions in the Vancouver area over the weekend.

