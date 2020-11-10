Menu

Crime

Brechin, Ont. man breaches order to remain outside Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 10:30 am
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Brechin, Ont., man is accused of breaching a release order by visiting Peterborough. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Brechin, Ont., man has been charged with breaching conditions of a release order after an investigation in Peterborough on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the 23-year-old man is currently bound by a release order with a condition to remain outside Peterborough and to remain on his property in Brechin unless accompanied by his surety.

Read more: Kind Kits being collected for women and children in need

However, around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the city’s west end. The officer investigated and determined a passenger in the vehicle was breaching two release conditions.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was held in custody and later appeared in court and was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Tuesday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim as his release order stems from an alleged domestic assault incident, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video 'How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence' How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence – May 15, 2020
Domestic ViolencePeterborough PoliceDomestic AssaultDomesticBreach of ProbationBrechinbreach of release orderPeterborogh police servicePeterborugh crime
