Brechin, Ont. man breaches order to remain outside Peterborough: police

A Brechin, Ont., man has been charged with breaching conditions of a release order after an investigation in Peterborough on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the 23-year-old man is currently bound by a release order with a condition to remain outside Peterborough and to remain on his property in Brechin unless accompanied by his surety.

However, around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the city’s west end. The officer investigated and determined a passenger in the vehicle was breaching two release conditions.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was held in custody and later appeared in court and was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Tuesday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim as his release order stems from an alleged domestic assault incident, police said Tuesday.

