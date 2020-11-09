Kingston police lay impaired driving charges after crash into hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man is facing impaired driving charges after his vehicle collided with a hydro pole.

Police say they were called to Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday for the single-vehicle crash.

Police say a blue BMW sedan was going southbound down the road when the driver lost control of the car near Glengarry Road, sheared off a wooden hydro pole and then careened through nearby brush before coming to rest on the side of the road. The crash caused a small power outage, police say.

Read more: Kingston Police arrest impaired driver who tried to enter 401 the wrong way

Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac Paramedics and Utilities Kingston were also called to the scene.

The driver appeared uninjured and declined medical assistance, police say. The man was reportedly visibly impaired when speaking to officers on scene. Police say two breath samples showed he was one-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who police have not identified, was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle while in excess of the legal limit of alcohol.

1:46 MADD Canada launches annual Project Red Ribbon Campaign MADD Canada launches annual Project Red Ribbon Campaign

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days, and he would see a minimum one-year suspension upon conviction. His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and he is responsible for all costs. He was later released from police custody with a future court date.

Sir John A. Macdonald was closed overnight in both directions between John Counter Boulevard and Glengarry Road. Utilities Kingston says the road should reopen around 2 p.m. Monday.