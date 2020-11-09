Menu

Comments

Weather

Okanagan weather: valley bottom snow into early Tuesday

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 1:06 pm
Generally 1 to 5 centimetres of snow is possible on Tuesday.
Generally 1 to 5 centimetres of snow is possible on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

After a cool start to the week with wind chills in the minus double digits Monday morning, clouds linger into the day as temperatures pop up above freezing by a few degrees.

Snow slides in Monday night and lingers into early Tuesday with a few centimetres possible by midday as the mercury dips back to -2 C.

Snow could linger in pocks into early Tuesday morning.
Snow could linger in pocks into early Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Lingering flurries will ease Tuesday afternoon as temperatures return to around 4 degrees with skies clearing out on Wednesday.

Clouds return Thursday with the risk of mixed precipitation Friday and Saturday as daytime highs manage to stay above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

