Okanagan weather: valley bottom snow into early Tuesday

After a cool start to the week with wind chills in the minus double digits Monday morning, clouds linger into the day as temperatures pop up above freezing by a few degrees.

Snow slides in Monday night and lingers into early Tuesday with a few centimetres possible by midday as the mercury dips back to -2 C.

Snow could linger in pocks into early Tuesday morning.

Lingering flurries will ease Tuesday afternoon as temperatures return to around 4 degrees with skies clearing out on Wednesday.

Clouds return Thursday with the risk of mixed precipitation Friday and Saturday as daytime highs manage to stay above freezing.

