Sandra Dueck named new communications coordinator for Peterborough Police Service

Sandra Dueck has been named the new communications coordinator for the Peterborough Police Service.

Dueck, currently the vice-president of the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, will begin her new role with the service on Nov. 23, the service announced Monday.

She replaces Lauren Gilchrist who left the position on Sept. 4 after holding it since December 2011.

“I’m excited to be joining the Peterborough Police Service in the role of communications coordinator,” she said. “I plan to introduce creative and innovative practices to engage a variety of stakeholders as we navigate challenges in our community, the expectations of residents, changes in technology, and the need for multi-agency collaboration. There are so many tools that can help foster these connections and help tell our story. Policing has always been an area of interest to me and I look forward to serving the community in this role.”

Dueck spent the last eight years as the chamber’s policy analyst/communications specialist and most recently as vice-president and director of government relations and communications.

Police chief Scott Gilbert noted her work in policy and communications has been recognized locally, provincially and nationally.

“We look forward to having Sandra join the Service,” he said. “Openness and transparency are major pillars of our communication strategy. We feel Sandra’s past accomplishments and connections to community will be a good fit moving forward.”

In a release, the Chamber of Commerce said Dueck had a “tremendous impact,” taking advocacy activities from a monthly policy meeting to a nationally recognized position of influence.

“At the same time, Sandra has elevated our entire approach to communications, along with the look and feel of our brand. From curating need-to-know COVID-19 information for our members, to an organization-wide rebrand, to leading our advocacy efforts at both the Provincial and Federal levels, we are now a nationally recognized Chamber of influence, thanks to Sandra Dueck.”

Dueck won several awards during her time with the Chamber, included the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada National award for Employee of the Year; 2017 Ontario Chamber network International Women’s Day Influential Woman Recognition; 2019 Canadian Chamber Award for the chamber’s annual Power Hour event and the 2020 Business Woman of the Year – Organization.

“We wish Sandra every success in her new role,” the chamber stated.