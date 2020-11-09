Second staff member at Millhaven Institution tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A second staff member at Millhaven Institution has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a statement sent to Global News on Monday morning, CSC confirmed that the staff member was self-isolating at home, and that none of the inmates have tested positive for the virus.

This is the second case found among staff at the penitentiary over the last month. The first case was confirmed by Global News on Oct. 19. CSC says the two cases are unrelated.

According to CSC, KFL&A Public Health has been working with correctional officials to address the situation.

“We continue to actively screen employees entering our institutions and at Millhaven all employees and inmates are equipped with masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment, as needed,” a statement from CSC said.

CSC also guaranteed that it has health professionals onsite monitoring inmates, and is ready to treat them if needed.