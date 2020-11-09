OPP investigating fatal collision between car, motorcycle in St. Albert

Ontario provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of St. Albert, Ont., southeast of Ottawa.
They say the operator of a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries when he collided with a car Sunday afternoon on Lafleche Sideroad.
Police say first aid was administered to the rider but he died at the scene.
He has since been identified as 73-year-old Jean-Paul Bouffard of Cornwall, Ont.
Trending Stories
No other injuries were reported.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or whether any charges were pending.
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycles collide near Colborne: OPP
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments