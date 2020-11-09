OPP investigating fatal collision between car, motorcycle in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of St. Albert, Ont., southeast of Ottawa.

They say the operator of a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries when he collided with a car Sunday afternoon on Lafleche Sideroad.

Police say first aid was administered to the rider but he died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 73-year-old Jean-Paul Bouffard of Cornwall, Ont.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or whether any charges were pending.

