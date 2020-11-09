Menu

OPP investigating fatal collision between car, motorcycle in St. Albert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2020 9:20 am
Police say a man died Sunday afternoon in St. Albert, Ont. after his motorcycle collided with a car.
Police say a man died Sunday afternoon in St. Albert, Ont. after his motorcycle collided with a car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of St. Albert, Ont., southeast of Ottawa.

They say the operator of a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries when he collided with a car Sunday afternoon on Lafleche Sideroad.

Police say first aid was administered to the rider but he died at the scene.

Read more: 2 drivers sent to hospital after crash near Brantford, Ont.

He has since been identified as 73-year-old Jean-Paul Bouffard of Cornwall, Ont.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or whether any charges were pending.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
