Crime

Quebec driver accused of fleeing Peterborough County OPP on Hwy. 7

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 9:45 am
Click to play video 'Quebec driver accused of fleeing Peterborough County OPP' Quebec driver accused of fleeing Peterborough County OPP
A Quebec man faces charges for allegedly failing to stop for Peterborough County OPP on Hwy. 7 on Saturday morning.

A Quebec man faces several charges including flight from police following an incident east of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:30 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling westbound on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving following witness reports: police

It’s alleged the driver refused to stop. OPP say officers did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

Officers blocked the westbound lanes of Hwy. 7 at Keene Road and were able to safely stop the suspect.

Darina Grueva, of Lachute, Que, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and speeding.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Speeding, Dangerous Driving, Peterborough County OPP, Highway 7, Flight From Police
