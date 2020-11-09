Quebec driver accused of fleeing Peterborough County OPP on Hwy. 7

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man faces several charges including flight from police following an incident east of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:30 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling westbound on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

It’s alleged the driver refused to stop. OPP say officers did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

Officers blocked the westbound lanes of Hwy. 7 at Keene Road and were able to safely stop the suspect.

Darina Grueva, of Lachute, Que, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and speeding.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

