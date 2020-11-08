In-person high school classes in Saskatoon cancelled Monday due to snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

All in-person classes for high school students with Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools have been cancelled Monday due to heavy snowfall.

“The winter storm that hit the city over the weekend has created potentially unsafe conditions for staff and students to attend school on Monday,” said GSCS in a press release.

The school divisions say the decision was made collaboratively and in discussion with the City of Saskatoon and local emergency services.

“Cancelling in-person classes helps ensure the safety of students and staff members, while supporting the city’s efforts to clear streets and facilitate the municipal election, for which several of our schools are polling stations,” GSCS said.

Monday was a previously scheduled professional development day for elementary students, while high school students were scheduled to attend class.

While all in-person classes are cancelled at high schools, teachers will be providing direction and assignments for their students for at-home learning. Students and parents are asked to check their email or online learning platform for instructions.

Classes will run as scheduled for secondary students who attend GSCS Cyber School and the SPS Online Learning Centre.

Information regarding Tuesday classes will be shared with families on Monday.

Sask Polytech closes in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Saskatoon campus locations will be closed Monday, says the school.

All online classes will continue as scheduled.

A spokesperson for the school said the campus will re-open Tuesday for previously scheduled in-person learning.

At this time, Sask Polytech campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and Regina will be open Monday.

Saskatoon was hit with two winter storms on Sunday. Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Monday.

