Health

Quebec reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 12:45 pm
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec reported 1,397 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Sunday.

This marks the fifth straight day the province has reported over 1,000 daily infections.

The death tally in the province now stands at 6,440 and the total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec is now 114,820.

According to health officials, of the nine new reported deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours and the other seven between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up by four from Saturday for a total of 527 — 77 of which are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Legault pens open letter of hope to Quebecers urging unity this winter amid COVID-19

According to public health, 25,855 tests were conducted in Quebec on Nov. 6, the last day for which testing data is available. More than 3,302,640 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday, Premier François Legault urged Quebecers to maintain efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve this winter. In an open letter, Legault thanked citizens for showing solidarity and expressed hope that grandparents will be able to see their grandchildren at Christmas.

Provincial health officials have said they are concerned about Saguenay, north of Quebec City, Lanaudière, and north of Montreal — regions Legault has dubbed “the worst” in the province on a per-capita basis.

– With files from the Canadian Press

