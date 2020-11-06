Huge Roosevelt bull elk chows down on Vancouver Island family’s pumpkins

Send this page to someone via email

A family on Vancouver Island had a special guest drop by recently for their Halloween leftovers.

Heidi Haslam and her two daughters, Hunter and Naomi, woke up Wednesday morning to see a huge Roosevelt bull elk munching on their pumpkins in their front yard.

The family, who live in Lake Cowichan, were stunned to see the animal calmly eating their pumpkins before going on his way.

Haslam told Global News they have seen elk wandering down their street before, but this is the first time one has come so close to the house.

Seems like a pumpkin treat was just too good to resist.

