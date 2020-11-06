Menu

Environment

Huge Roosevelt bull elk chows down on Vancouver Island family’s pumpkins

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 4:58 pm
Click to play video 'Huge bull elk eats Halloween pumpkins from B.C. yard' Huge bull elk eats Halloween pumpkins from B.C. yard
WATCH: Heidi Haslam and her two daughters, Hunter and Naomi, woke up Thursday morning to a huge bull elk in their front yard eating their Halloween pumpkins. They live in Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island and Heidi says clearly the animal wasn't too scared to come right up to their door.

A family on Vancouver Island had a special guest drop by recently for their Halloween leftovers.

Heidi Haslam and her two daughters, Hunter and Naomi, woke up Wednesday morning to see a huge Roosevelt bull elk munching on their pumpkins in their front yard.

The family, who live in Lake Cowichan, were stunned to see the animal calmly eating their pumpkins before going on his way.

Haslam told Global News they have seen elk wandering down their street before, but this is the first time one has come so close to the house.

Seems like a pumpkin treat was just too good to resist.

