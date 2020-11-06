Menu

Canada

3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 2:54 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

A woman in her 20s and a man and a woman in their 40s tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

Read more: Kingston public health provides short-term COVID-19 modelling for best, worst case scenarios

According to the health unit, the woman in her 40s caught the virus through close contact, while the two other cases are still under investigation.

Two more cases have resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to six.

Over the course of the pandemic, 189 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 183 of those cases resolved.

