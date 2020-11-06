3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

A woman in her 20s and a man and a woman in their 40s tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

According to the health unit, the woman in her 40s caught the virus through close contact, while the two other cases are still under investigation.

Two more cases have resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to six.

Over the course of the pandemic, 189 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 183 of those cases resolved.

