Bill Kelly: This election is Donald Trump’s reckoning

Send this page to someone via email

There are still votes to be counted in the American election. The counting will go on for days, as it has in every other U.S. election, but there now seems to be an inevitability to the outcome.

The outrageous reign of the most incompetent president in the history of the United States seems to be coming to an end.

READ MORE: Trump makes baseless allegations over U.S. election, prompting Republican rebukes

But, even while facing defeat, the Narcissist-in-Chief refuses to admit failure and continues to cry foul.

Trump’s assertion Thursday evening that mail-in ballots are illegal is an outright lie.

Millions of Americans opted for mail-in balloting because of the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:44 America Votes 2020: Tracking tight races as states continue counting votes America Votes 2020: Tracking tight races as states continue counting votes

The reason that many of those ballots are being counted now is that the Republican legislatures in those states mandated that those votes could not be counted until after the polls closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s rambling diatribe Thursday evening, when he uttered unfounded and unproven theories about fraud and corruption, were the ravings of an unhinged and unstable person who has continually lied about the pandemic and failed to understand, or just didn’t care about, the pain and suffering he has inflicted.

But now, instead of revelling in the bubble he has created, populated by sycophants and enablers who feed his ego, Trump is witnessing the judgment of the American people, and he doesn’t like it.

It’s about time that this reality show huckster finally faced reality.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Advertisement