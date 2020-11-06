Menu

Commentary

Bill Kelly: This election is Donald Trump’s reckoning

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Trump says Biden should demand ‘all legal votes’ be counted' U.S. election: Trump says Biden should demand ‘all legal votes’ be counted
Speaking from the White House on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump accused multiple states of voter fraud on Thursday as ballot counting is ongoing across the country in the U.S. presidential election, but offered no tangible evidence to back up his claim. He then “challenged” the Biden campaign to demand that “legal” votes be counted, though there is no evidence that anything other than that very process is what is currently underway.

There are still votes to be counted in the American election. The counting will go on for days, as it has in every other U.S. election, but there now seems to be an inevitability to the outcome.

The outrageous reign of the most incompetent president in the history of the United States seems to be coming to an end.

READ MORE: Trump makes baseless allegations over U.S. election, prompting Republican rebukes

But, even while facing defeat, the Narcissist-in-Chief refuses to admit failure and continues to cry foul.

Trump’s assertion Thursday evening that mail-in ballots are illegal is an outright lie.

Millions of Americans opted for mail-in balloting because of the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video 'America Votes 2020: Tracking tight races as states continue counting votes' America Votes 2020: Tracking tight races as states continue counting votes
America Votes 2020: Tracking tight races as states continue counting votes

The reason that many of those ballots are being counted now is that the Republican legislatures in those states mandated that those votes could not be counted until after the polls closed.

Trump’s rambling diatribe Thursday evening, when he uttered unfounded and unproven theories about fraud and corruption, were the ravings of an unhinged and unstable person who has continually lied about the pandemic and failed to understand, or just didn’t care about, the pain and suffering he has inflicted.

But now, instead of revelling in the bubble he has created, populated by sycophants and enablers who feed his ego, Trump is witnessing the judgment of the American people, and he doesn’t like it.

It’s about time that this reality show huckster finally faced reality.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

