Waterloo Region active COVID-19 case count climbs back up to 148

There are currently 148 active COVID-19 cases in the region including eight people in hospital, according to numbers reported by Waterloo Public Health on Thursday.

That is the highest total the area has seen in just over a month as there were 153 active cases on Oct. 3.

Waterloo Public Health reported 17 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases to 2,253.

There has been an average of 19.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, much higher than the number a week earlier, on Oct. 23, which was 11.43.

Eight more people have also been deemed clear of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,984.

No new deaths have reported since Sunday when it was announced that a man in his 70s had suffered a COVID-19-related death. The death toll stands at 121.

There are seven COVID-19 outbreaks remaining in Waterloo Region. There were no new cases connected to any of them by Waterloo Public Health on Thursday.

The outbreak list includes two at schools, two at nursing homes, one involving a before-and-after school program, one at a daycare and one from a wedding at an events location.

Ontario reported 998 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 80,690.

Thursday’s case count is a slight increase from Wednesday’s which saw 987 cases but lower than Tuesday’s at 1,050 — a new single-day high ever recorded in Ontario. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,358.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 350 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region, 71 in York Region, 47 in Halton Region and 45 in Ottawa.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 40 new cases.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,195 as 13 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues