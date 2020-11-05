Salmonella outbreak in Sarnia, Ont., restaurant sends 9 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Public health authorities say a salmonella outbreak linked to a restaurant in southwestern Ontario has sent nine people to hospital.

Lambton County’s public health unit says there are 33 confirmed cases related to the outbreak at Barakat restaurant in Sarnia involving people between the ages of nine months and 73 years old.

About 170 others say they have experienced symptoms.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, the health unit’s medical officer of health, says the owners have voluntarily closed the restaurant and are co-operating with the public health investigation.

Ranade says those who ate at Barakat restaurant between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29 and have symptoms of salmonella infection should report the illness to Lambton Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says food and environmental swabs have been submitted to public health labs as they become available and initial lab-confirmed results from food samples have been negative while others are still pending.

“The investigation into the source of this outbreak is ongoing,” the health unit said.

Salmonella infection is a foodborne illness that spreads by ingesting food or water contaminated by feces or through contact with infected persons.

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel.