Barrie’s Dunlop Street construction to wrap up in late November

Barrie’s Dunlop Street construction project will come to an end in the next few weeks, with the road expected to be reopened by late November.

Construction crews are putting finishing touches on the $15.7-million project, with fixtures getting installed and the top asphalt being paved.

The beautification project began in August 2019 to replace aging infrastructure in downtown Barrie.

“I’m sure residents and businesses alike will be pleased to see this project completed,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

“The purpose of this project is to create a larger and more enjoyable pedestrian environment on Dunlop Street, which has been a goal for decades in Barrie.”

Lehman said the Dunlop Street revitalization will help to support downtown Barrie’s economy, as well as local businesses and restaurants that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Above ground, the Dunlop Street project has implemented wider sidewalks, new streetlights, planters and trees.

“Our goal is to ensure that every visit to our downtown is enjoyable and memorable,” Rob Hamilton, the downtown Barrie BIA’s chair, said in a statement.

“This is very doable, especially with our new downtown assets. It will require commitment, energy and clear thinking.”

Before the project wraps up, construction crews need to complete work at the Toronto Street and Five Points intersections. They also still need to install several fixtures, including tree guards, light posts, traffic signals, bollards, waste and recycling bins, as well as pay and display parking stations.

The remaining and final paving on Dunlop Street will be done in mid- to late November.

The Toronto Street and Five Points intersections will remain closed until construction is complete.

