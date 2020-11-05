Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 3 deaths connected to COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton Public Health says three residents have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at an Ancaster long-term care home.

The deceased include two men – one in his mid-80s, another in his late 70s – and a woman in her early 100s, according to a city spokesperson.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove started on Oct. 22 and to date has grown to 46 total coronavirus cases, involving 26 residents and 20 staff.

Hamiton now has 51 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, a second outbreak was declared on Wednesday at Amica Dundas, which houses around 300 beds for seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

The home was previously added to the city’s list on Oct. 19 after a staff member tested positive for the virus and came in contact with one other staff member.

The city has 15 active outbreaks in the community involving 76 people as of Thursday at:

five long-term care homes, including Baywood Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Shalom Village and The Village at Wentworth Heights

two retirement homes (Villa Italia, Amica Dundas)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

one homeless shelter (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre)

one heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

one government organization (Service Ontario – 50 Dundurn St.)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

one retailer (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

The city reported 36 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the city’s overall number of coronavirus cases to 1,972.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 236 active cases with six people in hospital with the virus.

Health officials say there have been 274 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton since Oct. 26 for an average of between 27 and 28 cases per day.

Ninety-three (34 per cent) of the city’s new cases are with people under the age of 30.