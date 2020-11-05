Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with man’s body found in Markham home

Send this page to someone via email

York police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after a man’s body was found inside a Markham home just over two weeks ago.

Police said they were called to a home on Feeney Lane on Oct. 21 just after 2p.m. for a report that a man was found dead inside.

The victim was later identified as 58-year-old Mohammad Mehdi Amin Sadeghieh.

Investigators said on Oct. 20, a vehicle of interest, a black 2015 Honda CRV, was found in Toronto. On Nov. 4, a warrant was executed in Toronto and a suspect was arrested.

Police said 27-year-old Charmaine Anne Guisalta, also known as Charmaine Anne Samonte, was charged with second-degree murder.

Guisalta was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Sources told Global News that Sadeghieh was an activist who had attended protests against the Iranian regime.

“He was a great, kind person,” said his friend Sohaila Zarrabi, who said Sadeghieh was part of a group that protested Iran’s hardline clerical government.

Photos on Sadeghieh’s Facebook page showed him at events holding signs, including one that compared Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards to the Nazi SS.

Police said, however, that they do not believe there is a connection between the victim’s political opinions and his murder.

It is unclear at this time the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Investigators said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext 7865 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald

