South Country Treatment Centre acquired by Calgary-based organization

The South Country Treatment Centre in Lethbridge County has been acquired by Calgary-based Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

The centre was previously operated by the Lethbridge and Community Addictions Treatment Society and focused on alcohol, drug and problem gambling treatment.

The facility is transitioning its name to Fresh Start – South Country.

The centre will move from a 28-day program to a 14-week addiction recovery program currently used at the Fresh Start Recovery Centre in Calgary.

The centre said the City of Lethbridge and its residents have said loud and clear they need more recovery-oriented supports, and this facility will help to fill that need with plans to expand down the road.

