Comments

Health

South Country Treatment Centre acquired by Calgary-based organization

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 1:51 pm
Global News

The South Country Treatment Centre in Lethbridge County has been acquired by Calgary-based Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

The centre was previously operated by the Lethbridge and Community Addictions Treatment Society and focused on alcohol, drug and problem gambling treatment.

Read more: 8 medical detox beds slated for Lethbridge

The facility is transitioning its name to Fresh Start – South Country.

The centre will move from a 28-day program to a 14-week addiction recovery program currently used at the Fresh Start Recovery Centre in Calgary.

Read more: New Lethbridge hospital detox beds not being used by opioid users

The centre said the City of Lethbridge and its residents have said loud and clear they need more recovery-oriented supports, and this facility will help to fill that need with plans to expand down the road.

