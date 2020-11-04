Unlimited yard waste collection weeks nearing in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

For two weeks this month, residents in the City of Penticton will be able to place an unlimited amount of yard waste for curbside collection.

The collection periods will run Nov. 9-13 and Nov. 23-27.

The city says residents need to fill their city-issued cart first, but can then put out an unlimited amount of yard waste afterwards.

However, the city is reminding residents of a few things during unlimited yard waste collection weeks:

Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point, as a second truck may be required to pick it up.

Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be accepted.

Additional yard waste must be placed in kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste”. Do not use small buckets or containers.

Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than three feet in length, three inches in diameter and 50 pounds in weight.

Please leave a minimum of three feet or one metre of space between carts and additional yard waste.

For more information, click here.

