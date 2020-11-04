Menu

Health

Mississauga cracks down on Airbnb, short-term rentals; licensing soon required

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2020 4:04 pm
The Airbnb logo is displayed on a phone screen.
The Airbnb logo is displayed on a phone screen. Chesnot / Getty Images

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.– Airbnb and other short-term rentals will soon need licensing in Mississauga, Ont.

The city says the new measure will take effect in January pending council approval.

The requirement will apply to anyone renting out all or part of their home for no more than 30 consecutive days.

Read more: Airbnb removes more than 40 listings across Ontario in ‘crackdown on party houses’

Short-term rentals will only be allowed in a primary residence used as such for most of the year.

Among other things, licensees must be at least 18 years old, have government-issued identification and provide contact information for the responsible person.

Read more: Airbnb bans house parties worldwide amid coronavirus

The fee for the licence is set at $250 and the licence number must be posted on all advertisements.

“Short-term accommodations are here to stay in Mississauga,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement. “It’s important that operators are licensed in order to ensure public safety and maintain community standards across the city.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
