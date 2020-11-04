Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

$50,000 cash reportedly stolen from Guelph home: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:53 pm
Guelph police say $50,000 in cash has been stolen from a home.
Guelph police say $50,000 in cash has been stolen from a home. Getty Images

Guelph police say $50,000 cash and some jewellery has reportedly been stolen from a home in the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood.

The theft happened sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an address in the area of Bagot Street and Willow Road.

Read more: Senior has her money stolen while withdrawing cash from ATM, Guelph police say

Police said $20,000 in American currency and $30,000 in Canadian currency has been reported missing along with gold necklaces and gold earrings.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera' High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera
High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsCash stolencash stolen from homeguelph cash stolenguelph police cash stolen
Flyers
More weekly flyers