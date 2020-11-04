$50,000 cash reportedly stolen from Guelph home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say $50,000 cash and some jewellery has reportedly been stolen from a home in the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood.

The theft happened sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an address in the area of Bagot Street and Willow Road.

Police said $20,000 in American currency and $30,000 in Canadian currency has been reported missing along with gold necklaces and gold earrings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

