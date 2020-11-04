Vancouver city council to consider possible bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors with the City of Vancouver are set to consider a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

In a motion put over from April 1, council is looking to send letters to the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, local First Nations, politicians and others about the possibility of hosting another Winter Olympics after the overall success of hosting them in 2010.

Letters would also be sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan to see if both levels of government would contribute funding for the bid and for potential infrastructure needs.

John Furlong, the former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, said earlier this year that he believes a 2030 bid would have widespread support and everyone takes pride in the legacy of the 2010 Games.

Two thousand, five hundred and sixty-six athletes participated in 86 events in 2010 in 13 competition venues, including six built just for the events.

The city said the Games generated 2,500 new full-time positions in the region and $15 million to local businesses.