Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Stages Night Club to be transformed into food distribution, drop-in centre

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 11:35 am
Kingston city council approved funding Tuesday night so that a local charitable food service organization could transform a night club into a distribution centre.
Kingston city council approved funding Tuesday night so that a local charitable food service organization could transform a night club into a distribution centre. Mike Postovit/Global News

A downtown Kingston nightclub will be transformed into a food distribution hub for the homeless population.

Tuesday night, city council approved spending $39,000 to help Lionhearts Inc. move into Stages Night Club.

Read more: Kingston’s Stage’s Nightclub could become winter home for food distribution hub

Lionhearts Inc. is a non-profit organization that feeds those in need and has done so at McBurney Park since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The money approved by council Tuesday night will be used to pay for rent for the next six months so the organization can run its meal package and distribution centre.

The repurposed building would also be used by Kingston Street Mission for its drop-in program.

The mission’s drop-in program is usually run out of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at night from October to April every year, but this year it will move to Stages, where people can get out of the cold and receive refreshments, free access to clothing and toiletries, and counsel from local volunteers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
kingston city councilKingston Councilcity council kingstonStages NightclubKingston council StageKingston LionheartsKingston stagesLionhearts Kingston
