Stages Night Club to be transformed into food distribution, drop-in centre

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown Kingston nightclub will be transformed into a food distribution hub for the homeless population.

Tuesday night, city council approved spending $39,000 to help Lionhearts Inc. move into Stages Night Club.

Lionhearts Inc. is a non-profit organization that feeds those in need and has done so at McBurney Park since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The money approved by council Tuesday night will be used to pay for rent for the next six months so the organization can run its meal package and distribution centre.

The repurposed building would also be used by Kingston Street Mission for its drop-in program.

Story continues below advertisement

The mission’s drop-in program is usually run out of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at night from October to April every year, but this year it will move to Stages, where people can get out of the cold and receive refreshments, free access to clothing and toiletries, and counsel from local volunteers.

2:04 Lionhearts Inc. extends COVID-19 Street Project Lionhearts Inc. extends COVID-19 Street Project