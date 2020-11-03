Menu

Crime

Campbell River daycare trashed in ‘willful act of destruction,’ police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 12:13 pm
A look at the destruction inside the daycare.
A look at the destruction inside the daycare. Campbell River RCMP handout

RCMP in Campbell River are struggling to understand why someone would trash a local daycare for no apparent reason.

Police were called to the daycare at the Oyster River Elementary School on Nov. 2 after a report of a break-in around 7:30 p.m. on  Nov. 1.

Police said the destruction was extensive, with the suspects breaking the fridge, TV, VCR, stereo, drizzling maple syrup around the room, throwing eggs from the fridge and breaking a window.

Nothing was taken however, police said, adding that it appears to be a “willful act of destruction.”

Police believe the suspects were youths, judging from similar cases over the years, and said three young people on dirt bikes were seen in the school area around the time of the break-in.

“Crimes like this, directed at small businesses are absolutely deplorable and the individual/individuals need to be held accountable before their behaviour escalates,” Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP said in a release.

“If people do small crimes without being stopped and held accountable, they progress to larger crimes much easier. Although we recognize it is the nature of parents to want to protect their young people from negative consequences in life, it’s also important for them to be accountable for wrongdoing.”

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

