Pedestrian hit and killed on southern Alberta highway

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 8:30 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP say one person died after being hit by a vehicle west of Magrath, Alta., on Monday evening.

Officers were called to Range Road 225 about 18 kilometres southwest of Magrath at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she later died, RCMP said.

RCMP say the woman was hit by a truck travelling north on Range Road 225.

The name of the deceased has not been released by RCMP.

The town of Magrath is located about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.

