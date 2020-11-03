Pedestrian hit and killed on southern Alberta highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one person died after being hit by a vehicle west of Magrath, Alta., on Monday evening.

Officers were called to Range Road 225 about 18 kilometres southwest of Magrath at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she later died, RCMP said.

RCMP say the woman was hit by a truck travelling north on Range Road 225.

The name of the deceased has not been released by RCMP.

The town of Magrath is located about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.

