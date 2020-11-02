2 arrested after theft of backyard cannabis plant in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face theft charges following an investigation into the reported theft of a cannabis plant in October.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 8 a Lindsay resident reported his cannabis plant was stolen from his backyard.

The complainant provided police with video surveillance from his home, which showed a man and woman stealing the plant, police said.

Police identified the suspects, who were arrested on Saturday.

Jason Gerrow, 41, and Pamela Shorey, 39, of Lindsay were each charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police stated Monday.

