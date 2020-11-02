Menu

Crime

2 arrested after theft of backyard cannabis plant in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:11 pm
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26.
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26. The Canadian Press file photo

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face theft charges following an investigation into the reported theft of a cannabis plant in October.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 8 a Lindsay resident reported his cannabis plant was stolen from his backyard.

The complainant provided police with video surveillance from his home, which showed a man and woman stealing the plant, police said.

Police identified the suspects, who were arrested on Saturday.

Jason Gerrow, 41, and Pamela Shorey, 39, of Lindsay were each charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police stated Monday.

Click to play video 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
