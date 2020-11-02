Board to review police actions before death of Corey Rogers in Halifax cell

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – The actions of three Halifax police officers who arrested a man who later died from suffocation in a detention cell will be examined before a civilian board set to begin hearings Monday

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board is hearing an appeal launched by Corey Rogers‘ mother, Jeannette Rogers, regarding the disciplinary decisions of the Halifax police force after her son’s death in June 2016.

The hearing was delayed due to the criminal trial of two booking officers, special constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were found guilty of criminal negligence last November in Rogers’ death.

During the booking officers’ trial, a medical examiner testified Rogers, 41, died of suffocation while lying in a cell overnight on June 15, 2016, with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.

A spit hood is a covering over the face designed to stop someone from spitting or biting.

The three arresting officers, constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy, brought the intoxicated man to the cells from outside a Halifax hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.