Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Board to review police actions before death of Corey Rogers in Halifax cell

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 7:54 am
A Nova Scotia jury has ruled that two special constables are guilty of criminal negligence in the death of an impaired 41-year-old man who suffocated in a Halifax police jail cell.

HALIFAX – The actions of three Halifax police officers who arrested a man who later died from suffocation in a detention cell will be examined before a civilian board set to begin hearings Monday

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board is hearing an appeal launched by Corey Rogers‘ mother, Jeannette Rogers, regarding the disciplinary decisions of the Halifax police force after her son’s death in June 2016.

The hearing was delayed due to the criminal trial of two booking officers, special constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were found guilty of criminal negligence last November in Rogers’ death.

During the booking officers’ trial, a medical examiner testified Rogers, 41, died of suffocation while lying in a cell overnight on June 15, 2016, with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.

A spit hood is a covering over the face designed to stop someone from spitting or biting.

Corey Rogers’ mother says Halifax police failed her son

The three arresting officers, constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy, brought the intoxicated man to the cells from outside a Halifax hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.

